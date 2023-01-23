 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

