Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecas…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Friday. It should r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. E…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. The forecast…