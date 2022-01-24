 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

