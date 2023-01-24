Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.