Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
