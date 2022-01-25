 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert