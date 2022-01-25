Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.