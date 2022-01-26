Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecas…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Friday. It should r…
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. E…