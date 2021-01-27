Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.