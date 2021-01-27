 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert