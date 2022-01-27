Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. E…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. The forecast…