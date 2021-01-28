 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

