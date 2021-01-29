Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are showi…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is sho…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs i…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan …