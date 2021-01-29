Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.