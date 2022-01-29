Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL
