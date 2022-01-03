 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert