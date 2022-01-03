Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
