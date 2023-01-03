Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.