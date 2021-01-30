 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

