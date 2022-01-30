 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SUN 1:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

