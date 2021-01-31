Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.