Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Dothan, AL
