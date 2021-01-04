Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.