Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Dothan's evening forecast: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to …
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain …
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like…