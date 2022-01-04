 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

