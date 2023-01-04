Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.