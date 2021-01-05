Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.