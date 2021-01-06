Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.