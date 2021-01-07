Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL
