Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

