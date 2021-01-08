Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are p…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Doth…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sho…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…