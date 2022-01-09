Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.