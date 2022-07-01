Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL
