Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL
