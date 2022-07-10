Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.