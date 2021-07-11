Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.