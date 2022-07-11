Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. L…
For the drive home in Dothan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot tempera…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Model…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …