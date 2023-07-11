The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 73 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…