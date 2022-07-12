The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot tempera…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Model…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. L…