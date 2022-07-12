 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

