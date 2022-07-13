The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leav…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
For the drive home in Dothan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot tempera…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Model…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…