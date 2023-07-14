The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% ch…