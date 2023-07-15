Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 75 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of t…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% ch…