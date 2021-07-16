The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't leave the hous…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The fore…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …