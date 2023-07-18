Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 55% c…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though …