Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Dothan folk…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day t…