The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL
