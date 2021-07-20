Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.