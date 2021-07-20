The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Dothan folk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day t…