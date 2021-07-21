 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

