The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Dothan, AL
