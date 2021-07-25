The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 73F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Do…
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Friday,…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Plan on a rain…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Pe…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…