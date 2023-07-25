Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods o…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …