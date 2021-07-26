 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

