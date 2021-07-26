Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 73F. Winds …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Friday,…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Plan on a rain…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. S…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…