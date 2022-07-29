 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

