The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Dothan, AL
