Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.