Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

