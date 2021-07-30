Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.