Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT.