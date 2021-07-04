The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL
