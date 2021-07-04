Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.